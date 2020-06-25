Ebola and measles, plus Covid-19, give Africa a pandemic triple-whammy

But it is not all bad news: the DRC and the WHO also announced an end to the 10th Ebola outbreak in three eastern provinces.

“Today is a joyous occasion. We are delighted to celebrate the end of the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo,” said Ghebreyesus.

“Over 1,100 people who contracted Ebola have survived ... Rhe rapid rollout of a highly effective vaccine saved lives [and] effective treatment dramatic lowered mortality,” he said, commending the DRC government for leading a team effort to control it.

He warned, however: “We must resist complacency. The world’s largest measles outbreak is [taking place] in the DRC.”

Moeti said the need to engage with communities at a grassroots level was one of the most important lessons learnt from Ebola outbreaks.

“This is extremely relevant for Covid-19 when we are asking people to practise certain behaviours like wearing a mask and washing their hands,” she said.

“One of the great lessons we learnt was how to innovate in the middle of a pandemic ... discovering new therapeutics, a new vaccine being deployed at the same time data was being gathered.”