WATCH | African migratory locust outbreak threatens farmers’ livelihoods in Zimbabwe

The locust outbreak comes as nearly 4.3 million people in rural Zimbabwe face severe food insecurity. Emmanuel Masosota, a farmer living in Malilangwe in the southeastern lowveld — the area where the video above was shot — is worried about losing his winter crops.

“I have 5ha of sugar beans, maize and wheat. Once the swarm of locusts arrive on a farm, they eat everything and it’s just devastating. Most of the farmers in this region are sugarcane farmers. If the locusts destroy our crop that will be a huge blow because we rely on it for food and income. The outbreak is not only threatening our food source but it is also exposing us to a famine,” said Masosota.

Locusts are destructive: each one can consume its own weight in food in a single day and swarms can fly 100km a day. “The danger is African migratory locusts have a continuous reproductive and development rate. As a government department we are taking measures to control the outbreak but Zimbabwe is also facing a fuel crisis and this makes it difficult to travel around the country to monitor the insects’ movements and growth,” said Nyamutukwa.

Farming communities are also taking measures to protect their food source by making loud noises to ward off locusts, while most farmers have resorted to eating the insects.

“Locusts have long been considered a delicacy in Zimbabwe, so why not eat them as a control method?” said a farmer in Malilangwe.

African migratory locust outbreaks have also been reported in Botswana, Namibia and Zambia.