Africa

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam in weeks

27 June 2020 - 11:21 By Giulia Paravicini
The Great Giza pyramids are seen behind a canal which flows into the River Nile on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt August 1, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan will agree a deal to fill the giant Nile dam in two to three weeks, Ethiopia's water minister said on Saturday, a day after leaders from the three countries and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who chairs the African Union held an online summit.

"Consensus reached to finalize the #GERD agreement within 2 to 3 weeks," Seleshi Bekele, Ethiopia's Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy said in a tweet. 

Reuters

