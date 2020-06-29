Malawi's new president calls for unity after disputed vote re-run

Malawi's newly elected President Lazarus Chakwera vowed Sunday to maintain unity in the southern African country after quashing the incumbent's bid for a second term in the re-run of a hotly contested election.

It was a dramatic twist of fortune for outgoing president Peter Mutharika, whose victory in a May 2019 ballot was overturned by the Constitutional Court over fraud allegations.

Chakwera, a former evangelist preacher, was declared the winner of the election replay with almost 59 percent of the vote, according to results announced late Saturday.

Malawi is only the second sub-Saharan African country to have presidential poll results overturned in court, after Kenya in 2017.

It is also the first time in the region that a vote re-run has led to the defeat of an incumbent leader.

The election was hailed by leaders across the continent as a peaceful transition of power.

"It is an honour forged in the furnace of your desire and your demand for change," Chakwera said after taking his oath of office.