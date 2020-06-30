Africa

Angola's ex-first daughter says 'justice denied' in graft case

30 June 2020 - 09:55 By AFP
Isabel Dos Santos, Africa's richest woman and the daughter of Angolan ex-president Jose Eduardo dos Santos. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Angolan billionaire businesswoman and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos on Monday said she had been "denied justice" after losing an appeal against an asset freeze over alleged corruption.

Described by Forbes magazine as the wealthiest woman in Africa, she is accused of diverting billions of dollars from state companies during her father Jose Eduardo dos Santos's nearly 40-year rule of the oil-rich southern African nation.

Since her father retired in 2017, her business empire has been targeted by his successor, Joao Lourenco, who has vowed to tackle corruption.

"I have been denied justice from the courts in Angola and Portugal," dos Santos said in a statement.

"This denial of justice comes from the Angolan courts which have rejected my appeal on the grounds that it was not filed on time.

"It is disappointing not to be allowed a day in court to prove my innocence and establish the truth," she said.

