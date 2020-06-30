Africa

Belgian king expresses 'deepest regrets' over DR Congo colonial past

30 June 2020 - 09:22 By AFP
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Philippe of Belgium visit the 'Tombeau du geant', in Botassart near Bouillon, Belgium, June 28, 2020.
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Philippe of Belgium visit the 'Tombeau du geant', in Botassart near Bouillon, Belgium, June 28, 2020.
Image: Julien Warnand/Pool/Reuters

Belgium's King Philippe expressed his "deepest regrets" for the harm done during Belgian colonial rule in DR Congo, in a first for his country.

"I want to express my deepest regrets for these wounds of the past whose pain is reawakened today by the discrimination still present in our societies," Philippe said Tuesday in a letter to Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi to mark the country's 60th independence anniversary.

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa
  3. Gauteng in the eye of Covid-19 storm as death bell tolls for SA News
  4. Minister says hubby quit company with govt contract but evidence indicates ... News
  5. How to tell the difference between an allergy and Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X