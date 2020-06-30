Nigeria eases school, travel bans as virus cases mount

Nigeria on Monday said it was allowing children to go back to school to take exams and permitting cross-country travel despite fears over mounting coronavirus infections.

The head of the presidential task force, Sani Aliyu, gave the go-ahead for the "safe re-opening of schools to allow students in graduating classes (to) resume in-person in preparation for examinations".

A ban on travel between different regions of the country would also be lifted from the start of July, Aliyu said.

The latest moves come as Africa's most populous nation continues to register a stready rise in new cases, with 24,567 infections and 565 deaths recorded so far.

"For every detected case, there is a high possibility that up to five have not submitted to testing and therefore not detected," Aliyu said.