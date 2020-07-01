Matonge, an African home in Brussels

While Belgians confront their colonial past in the wake of global protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody, a neighbourhood in Brussels seen by some as a haven for Black citizens is gearing up for a big celebration.

The Matonge quarter, named after a district in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Tuesday marks 60 years since the DRC gained independence from Belgian colonial rule.

While social distancing will make the planned barbecues, live music and parties harder to arrange, people say they won't let that get in the way.

"There is no limit here in Matonge; everything is possible," said 34-year-old rapper Gabriel Fodderie.

Statues of colonial-era King Leopold II have been defaced this month as Belgians across the ethnic spectrum joined in anti-racism demonstrations.