Morocco asks Amnesty for proof it used spyware on journalist

Morocco's prime minister has demanded Amnesty International provide evidence to support its allegations that Rabat used spyware to bug a journalist's phone.

Amnesty said in June the Moroccan authorities used software developed by Israeli security firm NSO to insert spyware onto the cellphone of Omar Radi, a journalist convicted in March over a social media post.

The Pegasus software can switch on the phone's camera and microphone as well as access data.

If the international watchdog fails to provide evidence, the kingdom "will take the necessary steps to defend its national security" and "clear up public opinion" on the allegations, Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani said in a statement carried by the Moroccan Press Agency on Thursday.

Last week, the Moroccan authorities said they summoned the local director of the London-based group to demand proof about the "serious and tendentious accusations", but did not get a response.