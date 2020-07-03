Nigeria's Kano lifts virus lockdown

Authorities in northern Nigeria's biggest city Kano have lifted a three-month lockdown imposed to contain a coronavirus outbreak linked to hundreds of deaths.

State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje announced the lifting of the curfew in a broadcast, insisting the key trading hub had seen a sharp drop in infections.

"We can beat our chest and say we are winning the case and there is no longer any need for the lockdown," Ganduje said late Thursday.

"There will be free movement for all."

Kano was put under lockdown in April after medics and cemetery workers reported a spike in "unexplained" deaths.