Africa

Seven injured in explosion as police shoot suicide car bomber at Mogadishu port

04 July 2020 - 11:08 By AFP
Somali policemen stand at the scene after suicide car bomber drove into a checkpoint outside the port in Mogadishu, Somalia, on July 4 2020.
Somali policemen stand at the scene after suicide car bomber drove into a checkpoint outside the port in Mogadishu, Somalia, on July 4 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Feisal Omar

At least seven people were wounded on Saturday as police shot a suicide car bomber at a checkpoint outside the port in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, police and witnesses said.

"A suicide bomber tried to strike the police post in front of the port but the security forces shot him and the vehicle exploded," said police officer Abdukadir Ahmed.

"Two police officers and five civilians were wounded," he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Witnesses said officers opened fire on the vehicle after it failed to stop at the police checkpoint.

Somalia has suffered near-continuous conflict for almost 30 years, while the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu has been fighting Shabaab Islamic insurgents since 2008.

Bombings and other terrorist attacks are common in Mogadishu, although few have been recorded in recent months.

MORE

After years as military base, Somalia's renovated stadium reopens

Somalia's president on Tuesday officially reopened the country's renovated national stadium, which saw its first football match in 17 years, after ...
News
3 days ago

Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya

The branches on trees around Kenya's northern town of Lodwar have been stripped bare of leaves, bending downwards under the weight of voracious young ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  2. Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades South Africa
  3. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  4. EXPLAINER | No more cash for UIF Covid-19 Ters fund South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man dragged naked from shack makes appeal for 'dignity' to Cyril ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X