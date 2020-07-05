Could Malawi's historic re-run election inspire Africa?

The unprecedented political feat was credited to a cohesion of several powerful forces - including the resilience of the judiciary that handed down the historic judgement.

In extraordinary scenes, Constitutional Court judges came sporting bullet-proof jackets and under military escort to deliver the ruling on February 3 overturning Mutharika's re-election.

That was after six months of hearing evidence during a groundswell of civic society-led street protests.

"For a year they persevered with mass demonstrations against the wanton theft of their votes despite threats and repression by the beleaguered and discredited government," said historian Paul Tiyambe Zeleza.

The election result showed that despite the power of incumbency, an organised and smart opposition can win, Zeleza said.

"This election will certainly influence subsequent elections across the African continent," said Grant Masterson, programme manager at the Johannesburg-based Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA).

He expects that elsewhere on the continent "opposition leaders will become emboldened by this success... and ramp up post-election protests against results that did not go in their favour, combined with court challenges."

Opposition leaders from neighbouring countries are drawing inspiration, hailing the "professionalism" displayed by Malawian institutions and "citizens' vigilance".

'Example for Africa'

Nelson Chamisa, Zimbabwe's main opposition Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-A) leader, failed in his legal bid to have the courts overturn the 2018 election which he said was stolen from him by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He saluted Malawi's judiciary and security services "for acting as a bulwark against authoritarianism and defending the constitution".

The election is "a source of inspiration to democrats across Africa and a reminder to those with determined leadership, people power, unity of purpose and an undying commitment to democratic values, that no barrier is insurmountable," said Chamisa in a congratulatory message to Chakwera.