Africa

Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo self-isolates despite negative Covid-19 test

05 July 2020 - 07:39 By AFP
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo listens during a news conference to mark the end of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Marlborough House in London, Britain, on April 20 2018.
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo listens during a news conference to mark the end of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Marlborough House in London, Britain, on April 20 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Ghana's president has gone into self-isolation for two weeks as a precautionary measure despite testing negative for Covid-19, the government said, after one of his contacts was confirmed to have the illness.

President Nana Akufo-Addo began his quarantine on Saturday and will be working from the presidential villa in Accra, capital of the West African country, the information minister said in a statement.

"The president has elected to do so after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for Covid-19," the minister said.

"(The president) has, as (of) today, tested negative, but has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution."

Ghana has reported more than 19,300 cases of the new respiratory disease and 117 deaths, and has lifted its strict lockdown although social-distancing measures remain in place.

The announcement came a day after the presidency said a junior minister had resigned for failing to self-isolate after testing positive.

There was no official indication the events were linked.

Since the pandemic erupted, a number of senior political figures worldwide have caught the disease, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised and has now recovered.

Senegal's President Macky Sall also went into a preventative quarantine last month, despite testing negative, after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.

MORE

Lockdown ends in Nigeria's Kano, where coronavirus killed hundreds

The Nigerian state of Kano ended its novel coronavirus lockdown on Thursday, the local ministry of health said, months after an outbreak of what was ...
News
1 day ago

Zimbabwe nurses union calls strike as virus cases climb

Zimbabwe's largest nurses union on Monday called on members to boycott work citing low pay which it said could no longer meet basic needs at a time ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  2. Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades South Africa
  3. Five suspects nabbed for R5.7m UIF fraud in predawn raid by Hawks South Africa
  4. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  5. Doctor fears for his life as pandemic heads towards its peak in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X