Doctors in Nigeria state strike over Covid-19 test results

Doctors in Nigeria's Cross River state began an indefinite strike on Monday in protest over allegations the authorities were whitewashing coronavirus cases in the region.

According to figures by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), southern Cross River is the only state in the country where no case of Covid-19 has been officially confirmed.

But the regional branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), the main doctor's union, said positive cases were recorded at a government-run hospital in state capital Calabar last week.

"The association demands explanation from NCDC, why the five Covid-19 confirmed cases from UCTH (teaching hospital) carried out at the NCDC accredited Molecular Laboratory ... have not reflected in the daily situation report of NCDC," since July 1, it said.

The union said the lives of its members, as front-line workers in the battle against the virus, were being put at great risks by the situation.

"The Cross River State government has abdicated [its] responsibility of contact tracing, treatment and care for the five confirmed cases," it said.