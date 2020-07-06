Africa

Zimbabwe arrests nurses striking over low pay

06 July 2020 - 20:25 By AFP
Police arrested more than a dozen nurses and union representatives protesting in Zimbabwe on Monday.
Police arrested more than a dozen nurses and union representatives protesting in Zimbabwe on Monday.
Image: REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

Zimbabwean police arrested more than a dozen nurses and union representatives protesting on Monday outside a hospital in the capital Harare to demand wage increases, the country's largest nurses' union said.

The protests come as the southern African country faces its worst economic crisis in more than a decade and its beleaguered health system battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

"At least 13 of our members and union leaders were arrested during the demonstration at Harare hospital," Enock Dongo, president of the Zimbabwe Nurses Association, told AFP.

"They are in police cells as we speak but we don't know what charges they are facing," he said, adding that the union was told the arrested would appear in court on Tuesday.

The union, which represents around 15,000 state nurses, last week called on members to strike over low pay at a time of galloping inflation.

At the protest held by scores of nurses on Monday, the healthcare workers bemoaned the effects a low salary has on their quality of life.

"The situation is terrible. We can't afford to pay rent," nurse Moses Sigauke told journalists.

He said an average nurse's salary had eroded from US$800 in 2008 to the equivalent of US$35 currently.

One placard read, "No US dollar, no work".

Another nurse Mike Chingau said "we are all stressed out".

"We have become a danger to the patients we are supposed to look after."

The country has recorded 716 COVID-19 cases including eight deaths so far, compared to 132 cases and four deaths at the end of May.

Zimbabwe's nurses held a strike in March protesting the government's failure to provide personal protective equipment for those on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle.

The country's economy has been crippled by years of mismanagement and corruption under the late ex-president Robert Mugabe.

Since taking charge following a coup in 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to improve the beleaguered economy.

But basic goods are scarce and the value of the Zimbabwean dollar has continued to tumble.

READ MORE:

21-year-old becomes youngest person to die from Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

The youngest person to die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe is a 21-year-old woman from Harare with no underlying medical issues or history of travel.
News
1 day ago

Zimbabwe private hospitals charging Covid-19 patients R90,000 for ICU, R1,100 for tests

Private hospitals in Zimbabwe are charging massive amounts of money - in foreign currency - for Covid-19 treatment
News
4 days ago

40 members of Cape Town battalion test positive for Covid-19 on deployment to Zim border

Forty soldiers have tested positive for Covid-19 in Limpopo, the South African National Defence Force has confirmed. They remain isolated and have ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. WATCH | Tshwane family goes car shopping after botched R5.7m UIF payout South Africa
  3. Five suspects nabbed for R5.7m UIF fraud in predawn raid by Hawks South Africa
  4. Gauteng Covid-19 SOS: province pleads for hard lockdown regulations to curb ... News
  5. Stay home: Education department halts return to school for some grades South Africa

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X