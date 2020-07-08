Sierra Leone doctors threaten to expand strike amid Covid-19 crisis

Doctors in Sierra Leone, who are refusing to treat Covid-19 patients to press demands for bonus payments and more protective equipment, threatened on Tuesday to suspend care for other patients too if the dispute is not resolved by Sunday.

The doctors stopped handling coronavirus cases last Thursday after a more than month-long stand-off with the West African government over what they say is a misuse of funds for the Covid-19 response.

"We had a meeting with (the) government yesterday but their interest in resolving this did not appear significant," said Dr. Samba Jalloh, Secretary General of Sierra Leone's Medical and Dental Association.

"We plan to expand the strike to include treatment for general patients if a solution cannot be met by the end of this week," he told Reuters.

Government officials were not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for the coronavirus response team has previously said the government was carrying out an audit to determine which health workers were entitled to hazard pay.