Africa

Zimbabwe health minister Obadiah Moyo booted after Covid-19 tender arrest

08 July 2020 - 07:17 By Lenin Ndebele
Zimbabwe's health minister Obadiah Moyo could face up to 15 years in jail if found guilty of abuse of office.
Image: Twitter

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired his health minister at the centre of a $60m (about R1bn) Covid-19 supplies deal.

Obadiah Moyo, known as “DJ Mighty Biscuit” in Harare’s yesteryear nightclub circuit, was summarily dismissed for “conduct inappropriate for a government minister”.

Moyo was arrested last month and accused of abuse of office. He allegedly corruptly issued $60m in tenders to supply Covid-19 test kits and medical equipment to obscure companies linked to the political elite. If found guilty, he could face up to 15 years in jail. He was granted bail of $2,000 (about R34,320).

Healthcare workers in Zimbabwe have been on strike intermittently this year as inflation depletes their salaries.

AFP quoted a medical worker as saying an average nurse's salary has eroded from $800 (about R13,733) in 2008 to the equivalent of $35 (about R600) now.

Zimbabwe arrests nurses striking over low pay

Zimbabwean police arrested more than a dozen nurses and union representatives protesting on Monday outside a hospital in the capital Harare to demand ...
News
1 day ago

21-year-old becomes youngest person to die from Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

The youngest person to die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe is a 21-year-old woman from Harare with no underlying medical issues or history of travel.
News
2 days ago

