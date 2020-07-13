Africa

Nigeria gets medical equipment from ECOWAS to fight virus

13 July 2020 - 08:45 By afp
Image: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

West African regional grouping ECOWAS said on Saturday it had donated medical equipment to Nigeria to assist in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"The ECOWAS Commission, through the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) has handed over essential medical equipment to the government of Nigeria as part of the regional response strategy to the Covid-19 pandemic," the 15-member bloc said in a statement.

It said the items included 12,800 goggles, 294,000 small, medium and large gloves, 23,220 small, medium and large gowns, 8,190 coverall and 1,600 face shields.

"Other items also delivered were 12,000 masks, 10,000 surgical masks, 5,000 sanitizers, 40,512 diagnostic test kits and two each of ventilators and trolleys," it said.

Nigeria, African most populous nation of 200 million people, is struggling to tame the virus because of its poor healthcare system.

The disease has so far infected nearly 32,000 and claimed over 700 lives in the country, according to the National Centre for Disease Control.

