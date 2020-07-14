Detained Mali protest leaders freed, after three days of unrest

Malian authorities on Monday freed political opponents whom security forces had detained following recent violent protests against the president, in an apparent bid to calm seething tensions in the country.

After three days of unrest in the capital Bamako, the situation remained tense as stone-throwing protesters clashed with police, who responded with tear gas.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is facing a mounting wave of protests sparked by the outcome of a long-delayed parliamentary poll, but whose underlying causes include discontent over his handling of Mali's jihadist insurgency.

The 75-year-old has been in power since 2013.

A rally on Friday urging Keita to resign turned violent after protesters blocked bridges, stormed the premises of the state broadcaster, and attacked the parliament building.

Eleven people have died and 124 have been injured since then, according to a senior official at a major Bamako hospital.

Witnesses said security forces fired live rounds during clashes with protesters, with the civil unrest the worst the country has seen in years.

Clashes persisted over the weekend in Bamako and continued through Monday, with much of the tension focused in the opposition-supporting Badalabougou neighbourhood.

The well-off neighbourhood is a stronghold of influential imam Mahmoud Dicko, who has emerged as a leader of the protest movement.

After significant popular anger over the conduct of security forces, the office of Mali's prime minister confirmed the death toll of 11 people in a statement on Monday, adding that an investigation had been launched.

Elsewhere in Bamako, a measure of calm returned as traffic began to circulate on two of the city's main bridges -- major choke points that protesters had targeted.

All banks remained shut, however.

The demonstrations are being driven by a disparate group of religious leaders, political and civil society members that calls itself the June 5 Movement.

Security forces arrested some 20 opposition figures in the aftermath of unrest.