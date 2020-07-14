Africa

Mali president's son quits parliament role amid protests

14 July 2020 - 10:19 By afp
Karim Keita (R), son of Mali's President Ibrahim Boucar Keita has been another target of protesters' anger over suspicions he leads a playboy lifestyle.
Karim Keita (R), son of Mali's President Ibrahim Boucar Keita has been another target of protesters' anger over suspicions he leads a playboy lifestyle.
Image: AFP PHOTO/ HABIBOU KOUYATE HABIBOU KOUYATE / AFP AFPForum

The son of Mali's embattled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, a target of popular anger in the fragile West African state, resigned as chair of the parliament's defence committee on Monday.

Karim Keita left the role as the government faces a growing protest movement, sparked by the outcome of parliamentary elections in March and April, but whose underlying causes include discontent over its handling of Mali's jihadist insurgency.

Economic woes and perceived government corruption have also fuelled public anger.

A protest in the capital Bamako on Friday turned violent after protesters blocked bridges and attacked the parliament building.

Clashes persisted over the weekend and through Monday, with the protesters calling on President Boubacar to resign.

Eleven people have died and 124 have been injured since the unrest began, according to staff at a major hospital.

Karim Keita has been another target of protesters' anger over suspicions he leads a playboy lifestyle.

Recently leaked videos -- which AFP could not independently verify -- appear to show him enjoying himself at a party aboard a luxury yacht, for example, causing a scandal in the impoverished country of some 19 million people.

On Monday, Keita said in a statement that he would resign as parliamentary defence committee chair because he no longer wants to figure in arguments raised by political opponents.

He will continue to work as an MP, however.

New Malian Prime Minister Boubou Cisse on Saturday vowed to rapidly form a government "open to facing the challenges of the day".

Mali has struggled to contain a jihadist insurgency that first emerged in the north in 2012 before spreading to the centre of the country.

Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed and hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes.

READ MORE:

Mali govt criticised by UN, EU for lethal response to protests

The United Nations and the European Union have condemned the Malian government's use of lethal force during protests calling for President Ibrahim ...
News
22 hours ago

Mali president tries to calm unrest with court dissolution

Mali's embattled president announced the dissolution of the constitutional court in an attempt to calm the major civil unrest gripping the vulnerable ...
News
1 day ago

Mali protest leader urges calm after deadly unrest

A Malian protest leader called for calm Sunday after four more people were killed during demonstrations calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday South Africa
  3. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  4. New laws gazetted to enforce Ramaphosa's 'immediate' alcohol ban South Africa
  5. Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X