Zimbabwe passes 1,000 Covid-19 case mark amid calls for alcohol ban

Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 cases have gone past 1,000 with a sharp increase in local transmissions.

The health and childcare ministry on Monday said positive cases stood at 1,034. Of the 49 new cases, 28 are returnees from South Africa and 21 are local transmissions.

One death was recorded on Monday, pushing the tally to 19. There are 343 recoveries.

Reacting to the latest figures, Zanu-PF legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena said it was time for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to make “unpopular decisions”, such as banning sales of alcohol and cigarettes "because we are too poor to take chances".

With Zimbabwe struggling to stay afloat, billionaire Strive Masiyiwa’s Econet Global has embarked on a free Covid-19 test drive for anyone who suspects they could have the coronavirus.