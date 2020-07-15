After bloody protests in Mali, opposition keeps pressure on president

Mali's protest movement kept up pressure for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign on Tuesday, declaring a new rally in memory of protesters killed during recent unrest.

The opposition's defiant tone against Keita, known as IBK, came after days of protests left at least 11 people dead in clashes with the security forces in the West African state.

"He who asked for us to get killed is no longer our president," opposition leader Mountaga Tall told reporters.

"We are convinced that President IBK has neither the intellectual nor the physical capacity to lead the country."

Keita was weighing his options on Tuesday after the unrest sparked by a contested parliamentary election, but whose underlying causes include discontent over his handling of the country's jihadist insurgency.

The 75-year-old has made a number of failed overtures to political opponents in recent days, which continues to insist he quit.

Tall, from the so-called June 5 movement behind the protests, urged civil disobedience against the government.

He said that a rally on Friday in central Bamako would be a "ceremony of sacrifice and of prayer" for recent victims.