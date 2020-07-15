Africa

Kenyan girl, 12, rescued twice in one month after forced marriages

15 July 2020 - 13:08 By staff reporter
Kenyan authorities said the girl will be placed in a rescue centre while they hunt for her father and the two "husbands".
Image: 123rf/lsantilli

Kenyan authorities have rescued a 12-year-old girl who was forced into marriages with two men in one month by her father.

According to The Standard, the girl was first married off to a 51-year-old man as his second wife, but managed to flee the marital home after two weeks. She was then tied to a 35-year-old man, who already had a wife, before she was rescued.

“We were tipped off by the public that there was a girl who had been married off twice. We trailed her for three days and managed to rescue her. We are working with well-wishers to get to her a safe haven while hunting for the culprits,” a local chief said.

The girl is set to be placed in a rescue centre as authorities hunt for her father and the two “husbands” who have gone into hiding.

