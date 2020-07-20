Africa

Ghana says 2,000 health workers infected by virus

20 July 2020 - 15:45 By afp
Ghana -- which boasts one of the region's best testing rates -- has reported more than 26,000 infections, of which 139 have been fatal.
Over 2,000 health workers in Ghana have contracted coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in the West African nation, the authorities have said.

"The total number of health workers infected is 2,065," Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, the director general of the country's health service, said Thursday.

"Out of that number, 1,870 have recovered and 183 are in isolation centers or undergoing treatment at home."

So far only six health workers are reported to have died from the virus, he said.

The country's main medical union in April complained about shortages of protective equipment and poor distribution to medics.

Kumah-Aboagye insisted that "of late, the number of health worker infections has significantly come down" as supplies of kit and training improved.

The government has also provided tax breaks and other financial incentives for doctors and nurses on the front line.

