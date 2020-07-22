Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to hold more talks on Renaissance dam

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have agreed to resume talks to break a deadlock on the Grand Renaissance Dam reservoir on the Blue Nile, the leaders of the three countries said on Tuesday.

The announcements made separately by Ethiopian leader Abiy Ahmed, Sudan's Abdalla Hamdok and Egypt's presidency, followed a virtual mini-African Union summit that was called after they failed to reach an agreement earlier this month.

"The extraordinary meeting... concluded with all parties reaching a major common understanding which paves the way for a breakthrough agreement," Abiy's office said in a statement which was posted on Twitter.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, who chaired Tuesday's online meeting of the AU, confirmed there would be further negotiations.