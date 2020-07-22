Africa

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to hold more talks on Renaissance dam

22 July 2020 - 11:57 By Reuters
A handout satellite image shows a closeup view of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the Blue Nile River in Ethiopia June 26, 2020.
A handout satellite image shows a closeup view of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the Blue Nile River in Ethiopia June 26, 2020.
Image: Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via REUTERS/ File photo

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have agreed to resume talks to break a deadlock on the Grand Renaissance Dam reservoir on the Blue Nile, the leaders of the three countries said on Tuesday.

The announcements made separately by Ethiopian leader Abiy Ahmed, Sudan's Abdalla Hamdok and Egypt's presidency, followed a virtual mini-African Union summit that was called after they failed to reach an agreement earlier this month.

"The extraordinary meeting... concluded with all parties reaching a major common understanding which paves the way for a breakthrough agreement," Abiy's office said in a statement which was posted on Twitter.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, who chaired Tuesday's online meeting of the AU, confirmed there would be further negotiations.

Nile dam dispute spills onto social media

As Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan struggle to resolve a long-running dispute over Addis Ababa's mega-dam project on the Nile, some of their citizens are ...
News
1 week ago

Trump speaks with Egypt's Sisi, backs talks on disputed Ethiopia dam

US President Donald Trump spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday and voiced support for negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia ...
News
8 months ago

"The trilateral negotiations remain on track," Ramaphosa wrote on Twitter.

Sudan and Egypt both fear the $4 billion hydroelectric dam could lead to water shortages in their own countries.

The project has raised concerns in Egypt that already limited Nile waters will be further restricted. The Blue Nile is a tributary of the Nile from which Egypt gets 90% of its fresh water.

"It was agreed, at the conclusion of the summit, to continue negotiations and focus for the time being on giving priority to developing a binding legal agreement on the rules for filling and operating the Renaissance Dam," a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency said.

Ethiopia, which says it needs the dam to generate electricity for its people, has already achieved the first year of filling its dam due to the rainfall season in the area, the statement from Abiy's office said.

"The dam under construction is already overtopping," it said, adding that Ethiopia was committed to a "balanced and win-win" negotiation that ascertains that the river will benefit all the three countries involved. 

Most read

  1. Wits has no record of 'high school dropout' claiming to be a medical intern South Africa
  2. 'It was a waste of time' - Teacher unions 'dumbstruck' at meeting on school ... South Africa
  3. Fake medical intern who 'duped' KZN hospitals for years faces fraud charges News
  4. Divers discover body of girl in Cape Town river South Africa
  5. We can't pay R5bn sin taxes, says alcohol industry News

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X