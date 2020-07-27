Kenya restricts alcohol sales to halt 'aggressive surge' of coronavirus

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday banned the sale of alcohol in eateries and restaurants and extended a curfew in a bid to halt a steep rise in coronavirus infections.

Kenyatta delivered a stern dressing down to Kenyans for “reckless” behaviour that has seen cases triple in the past month to 17,975, while 285 have died.

He said there was notably an “aggressive surge” among young people who were socialising “particularly in environments serving alcohol” and were in turn infecting their elders.

He ordered that a nationwide curfew from 9pm to 4am will remain in place for another 30 days and “there shall be no sale of alcoholic beverages or drinks in eateries and restaurants” over the same period. Restaurants will also close from 7pm.

“All bars shall remain closed until further notice,” Kenyatta said.

Like many nations in East Africa, Kenya took swift action to combat the coronavirus, closing its borders on March 25 when it had only 25 cases, shutting schools and imposing a curfew while advising people to work from home.