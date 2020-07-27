West African leaders to hold extraordinary summit on Mali crisis

West African leaders will hold a virtual extraordinary summit on Monday to propose measures to end the deepening political crisis in Mali after five heads of state met with the government and the opposition in the country's capital city Bamako on Thursday.

The presidents from five West African countries held talks all day with various parties to an end to the political stalemate that has rocked the country and raised fears it could undermine a regional fight against Islamist militants.

"We have decided that we will report back to all the heads of state during an extraordinary meeting on Monday July 27," said Mahamadou Issoufou, Niger's President and current chair of the 15-member regional ECOWAS bloc.

"ECOWAS will take strong measures that will contribute to the resolutions of the crisis," Issoufou told journalists after the meetings.