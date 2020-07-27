Africa

West African leaders to hold extraordinary summit on Mali crisis

27 July 2020 - 12:20 By Tiemoko Diallo, Bate Felix and Edward McAllister
The opposition, a group called M5-RFP whose figurehead is Saudi-trained Muslim cleric Mahmoud Dicko, has said it will not quit until President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita steps down, raising concerns in neighbouring countries of a protracted crisis.
The opposition, a group called M5-RFP whose figurehead is Saudi-trained Muslim cleric Mahmoud Dicko, has said it will not quit until President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita steps down, raising concerns in neighbouring countries of a protracted crisis.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

West African leaders will hold a virtual extraordinary summit on Monday to propose measures to end the deepening political crisis in Mali after five heads of state met with the government and the opposition in the country's capital city Bamako on Thursday.

The presidents from five West African countries held talks all day with various parties to an end to the political stalemate that has rocked the country and raised fears it could undermine a regional fight against Islamist militants.

"We have decided that we will report back to all the heads of state during an extraordinary meeting on Monday July 27," said Mahamadou Issoufou, Niger's President and current chair of the 15-member regional ECOWAS bloc.

"ECOWAS will take strong measures that will contribute to the resolutions of the crisis," Issoufou told journalists after the meetings.

Mali opposition declares truce ahead of regional talks

Mali's political opposition said it would halt protests in a "truce" ahead of the upcoming Eid festival, as four West African presidents prepare to ...
News
6 days ago

Infuriated by corruption, disputed local election results and army losses to jihadists, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent weeks, sparking clashes with police in which the United Nations says at least 14 protesters have died this month.

The opposition, a group called M5-RFP whose figurehead is Saudi-trained Muslim cleric Mahmoud Dicko, has said it will not quit until President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita steps down, raising concerns in neighbouring countries of a protracted crisis.

Dicko told journalists after a final meeting late on Thursday that there had been no progress, and nothing had been offered at the moment that was acceptable to them.

"M5-RFP demands the resignation of Keita or the satisfaction of our demands," which include the establishment of a committee of inquiry into civilian deaths and a transitional government, the group's spokesman Nouhoum Togo had told Reuters on Thursday.

Niger's Issoufou said however that ECOWAS drew a red line on the demand for President Keita to resign.

"There will be no unconstitutional change of power in the ECOWAS region," Issoufou said. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Mali crisis mediators fail to win over opposition

West African mediators proposed a route out of Mali's political crisis on Sunday, but admitted the opposition's main demand was a significant ...
News
1 week ago

Two troops killed in eastern Burkina attack

At least two soldiers were killed and five injured in an attack Monday in eastern Burkina Faso near the border with Niger, security sources said.
News
5 days ago

After bloody protests in Mali, opposition keeps pressure on president

Mali's protest movement kept up pressure for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign on Tuesday, declaring a new rally in memory of protesters ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Former model C schools 'revolt' against school closures News
  2. Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam' News
  3. WATCH | TV host embarrassed as naked wife walks past during live interview from ... World
  4. Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows News
  5. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X