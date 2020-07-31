Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga arrested during protest

Award-winning Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga was arrested during anti-government protests on Friday, an AFP photographer saw.

Dangarembga, 61, was bundled into a police truck while protesting on a road in Harare's upmarket suburb of Borrowdale alongside another protester, carrying placards.

Shortly after that she tweeted "Arrested! At Borrowdale. Ope it will be OK".

An AFP photographer saw them bundled into a truck full of police armed with AK-47 rifles and riot gear.

Authorities have outlawed the demonstrations, which target alleged state corruption and the country's slumping economy.

They coincide with the second anniversary of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's disputed election.