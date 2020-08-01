Angola seizes media comapany belonging to ex-president's aide

The Angolan government on Friday took control of Grupo Medianova, a media company linked to a former aide of ex-president Jose Eduardo dos Santos allegedly built with state money.

Medianova is a media company owned by General Leopoldino do Nascimento, also known as "Dino", who served as Dos Santos's director of communications, a powerful businessman who served within the ex-president's security unit.

The company was handed over to the telecommunications, technology and social communications ministry by the national asset-recovery office, the state prosecutor's office said in a statement on Friday.

"The Angolan attorney generals office (PGR) advises the public that it has handed over the private media companies of the Media Nova group," the ministry said in a statement, referring to the company owned by generals "Dino" and "Kopelipa" and former vice President Manuel Vicente.

"They were formed with the backing and institutional support of the state," it added.

The private channels under the media company including TV Zimbo, Radio Mais and the Daily Jornal OPAIS, were frozen Thursday by the Angolan government.