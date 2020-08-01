Africa

Burkina opposition leader Diabre to run for president

01 August 2020 - 10:20 By afp
Burkina Faso's main opposition leader Zephirin Diabre on July 25, 2020 promised "real change" in the insurgency-hit country, after being chosen as his party's candidate in a November national election.
Burkina Faso's main opposition leader Zephirin Diabre on July 25, 2020 promised "real change" in the insurgency-hit country, after being chosen as his party's candidate in a November national election.
Image: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP

Burkina Faso's main opposition leader Zephirin Diabre on Saturday promised "real change" in the insurgency-hit country, after being chosen as his party's candidate in a November presidential election.

Diabre -- a veteran politician -- came second with almost 30 percent of the vote in the 2015 presidential vote, won by Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

Kabore has put himself up for re-election after five years of jihadist insurgency in the West African nation, despite growing criticism that he has failed to tackle the menace.

"I solemnly swear here and now to invest my name, my body and soul in the fight for the renaissance of Burkina Faso," said 61-year-old Diabre, after accepting his party's nomination.

"Five years ago, the Burkinabes made the grave mistake of entrusting their destiny to the MPP ... and its allies," he said.

"Like all Burkinabes disappointed by the MPP's management, we want change and real change," he said.

The decision came after a congress attended by 5,000 party faithful assembled in a sports hall in the capital Ouagadougou.

The country is one of the world's poorest and the insurgency has seen more than 1,100 lives lost and nearly a million people forced from their homes.

According to UN data, jihadist and inter-communal violence was to blame for 4,000 deaths last year in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

A minister under former president Blaise Compaore in the 1990s, Diabre went into opposition in 2011 and founded the UPC.

However the opposition is split ahead of the presidential vote, which plays into Kabore's hands, according to analysts, despite the catastrophic jihadist violence in the country.

READ MORE:

Mali crisis mediators fail to win over opposition

West African mediators proposed a route out of Mali's political crisis on Sunday, but admitted the opposition's main demand was a significant ...
News
1 week ago

Mali counts votes after poll worker slain

Vote counting was under way across Mali on Monday after a tense presidential runoff in which a poll worker was killed and 100 polling stations were ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. SANDF smokers face disciplinary action after Andrew Mlangeni funeral South Africa
  2. Leaked document reveals new proposals for 2020 school calendar South Africa
  3. R6m KZN hospital burnt to the ground to protest its use for Covid-19 South Africa
  4. 'Alcohol is everywhere, but expensive': lockdown's leaky prohibition South Africa
  5. Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives' South Africa

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X