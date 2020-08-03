Zimbabwean crackdown: what you need to know about the protests, arrests and global outrage

Zimbabwe is making global news headlines as citizens face arrest for protesting against alleged corruption by the government.

This is what you need to know:

Why are people protesting?

Zimbabweans took to the streets to protest against alleged corruption and the country's weak economy. The protests coincided with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's second term in office.

Among the protesters was award-winning author Tsitsi Dangarembga. She called for the for the release of investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono during the protests.

Dangarembga was arrested from Harare's upmarket suburb of Borrowdale and was released on bail on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera.