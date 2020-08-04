IN PICTURES | Hair scavenged from Nairobi dump ends up in salon amid Covid-19 scare

Like other scavengers, she wears a mask to sort through the trash.

"We cannot allow anyone to enter the dumpsite without a mask on," fellow scavenger Denis Githaiga said, as he ripped through piles of plastic bags.

Wanja has been selling second-hand hair since 2008, but says there is more demand now since many people cannot afford new extensions.

"New hair is more expensive than second-hand hair," the 38-year-old said. "People don't have money."

Wanja's customers say as long as the hair has been cleaned, they do not mind where it is from. The hair looks new: long, luxuriant locks hang from the walls in Wanja's stall, or are perched on a battered styrofoam head.