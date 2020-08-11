Africa

Niger expands emergency across region where aid workers were killed

11 August 2020 - 15:29 By Boureima Balima and Aaron Ross
A general view of the giraffe reserve after eight people were killed by gunmen in Koure, Niger August 10, 2020.
A general view of the giraffe reserve after eight people were killed by gunmen in Koure, Niger August 10, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Tagaza Djibo

Niger's government has extended a state of emergency to the entire region that surrounds the capital Niamey and suspended access to a giraffe reserve where six French aid workers and two Nigeriens were shot dead.

Attackers on motorbikes ambushed the group on Sunday while they were driving through the reserve, a popular destination for expatriates southeast of Niamey in the Tillabery region.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted on Tuesday that France would bolster security measures to protect its nationals in West Africa's Sahel region, without providing any details.

France has 5,100 troops deployed in the arid region south of the Sahara desert, but violence by jihadists linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda continues to rise.

A state of emergency had already been in place in parts of Tillabery to the north and west of Niamey, near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso.

An affiliate of Islamic State has repeatedly carried out attacks in that zone, including one that killed four U.S. soldiers in 2017.

Niger's national security council announced late on Monday that it was extending the state of emergency to all of Tillabery, which extends more than 350 km (217 miles) south from the Malian border to the frontier with Benin.

The state of emergency empowers the government to impose security restrictions such as curfews and bans on the circulation of motorcyles, the jihadists' most common means of transport.

Niamey, which lies roughly in the middle of Tillabery, is an autonomous region and is not affected by the state of emergency.

The national security council also suspended access to the Koure reserve, home to West Africa's last sizeable population of giraffes in the wild, while an investigation proceeds.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has also launched an investigation.

French charity ACTED, which employed the aid workers, said on Tuesday it had temporarily suspended its activities in Niger. 

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Gunmen kill six French tourists, two Nigerians in Niger

Gunmen on motorcycles killed six French tourists and two Nigerians in a wildlife park in Niger on Sunday, a senior official said.
News
1 day ago

Burkina Faso queries Human Rights Watch report on army killings

Burkina Faso's government on Friday questioned the conclusions of a Human Rights Watch report which said that the West African country's armed forces ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Businesswoman says Eskom's decision to cancel R5.2bn contract 'mischievous' News
  2. Armed shopper thwarts Centurion Mall jewellery heist South Africa
  3. 'We have reason to be optimistic': How SA is taming Covid-19 storm News
  4. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  5. 'I'll mess you up,' Maile tells Tshwane resident in text tirade News

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
"No tears for trash": Ceramics as a response to gender-based violence
X