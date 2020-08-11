Africa

WATCH | How Mauritius is using human hair to mop up disastrous oil spill

11 August 2020 - 13:51 By MultimediaLIVE

Fuel has spilt from a Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius on July 25 2020.

The MV Wakashio, owned by the Nagashiki Shipping Company, struck the reef on Mauritius's southeast coast.

Environmental group Greenpeace said the spill was to likely to be one of the worst ecological crises Mauritius had ever seen.

Romina Tello, 30-year-old founder of the eco-tourism agency Mauritius Conscious, spent the weekend helping clean black sludge from mangrove swamps. She said Mauritians were making booms to float on the sea out of sugar cane leaves, plastic bottles and hair people were voluntarily cutting off.

“Hair absorbs oil but not water,” Tello explained during a telephonic interview. “There's been a big campaign around the island to get the hair.”

Diving centres, fishermen and others have joined the cleanup efforts.

MORE

Leak from fuel spilt on Mauritius reef has stopped, says prime minister

A leak from fuel that spilt from a Japanese bulk carrier, that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius two weeks ago, has stopped.
News
22 hours ago

Oil spill threatens ecological disaster as Mauritius declares emergency

Fuel spilling from a Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius two weeks ago is creating an ecological disaster, endangering ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Businesswoman says Eskom's decision to cancel R5.2bn contract 'mischievous' News
  2. Armed shopper thwarts Centurion Mall jewellery heist South Africa
  3. 'We have reason to be optimistic': How SA is taming Covid-19 storm News
  4. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa
  5. 'I'll mess you up,' Maile tells Tshwane resident in text tirade News

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
"No tears for trash": Ceramics as a response to gender-based violence
X