Swazi workers and traders want to return to SA

Now, in level 3 of the lockdown, even as South Africans can travel across provinces for certain purposes such as work, school and medical treatment, many in the tiny kingdom are peering through the closed gates, begging to be let in.

Patrick Zulu*, 55, from Motjane in northwestern Eswatini, is a scholar transport driver in Hendrina, Mpumalanga.

When the department of basic education closed schools, there was nothing for him to do but idle about. So, on March 14, he went home to his family.

“When Cyril got on the TV to talk about corona, I had long left,” he says. “Everybody was going home, and there was nothing to do but sit and watch the news and worry.”

Motjane is in the highveld, about 4km from the Ngwenya Border Post. It is maize and pumpkin country, and Zulu could not have returned at a better time. His family regaled him with green mealies, boiled. Many a night during March and April he sat in front of the fire with neighbours and roasted the staple crop. Then autumn came. With slashes and sickles they went about harvesting.

“In April and May, I got no pay,” he says. “But I hardly noticed because my harvest is good this year. And I am lucky my wife is working.”

Then, on June 8, the grade 12 class returned to school. Drivers had to return, too.

“Man, I drive in SA but I am not from there. I can’t go to the border gate people and say let me in, I want to return to work. No, man.”

Zulu says he needed the money, so he thought of a plan.

“I grew up herding cattle by this border. I know it. I know where the soldiers don’t go.”

At dawn, he walked on the crunching frost for 4km until he reached a safe spot on the boundary fence and then crossed. And, because he had been warned of a roadblock at Beeskop Police Station on the N17, he walked on a gravel road towards Glenmore until he bypassed it. By the time he got back on the road again, he says, it was nearing evening.

“Luckily, I got to work,” he says. “And I come back [the] same way.”

Paying rent for an empty flat

Qondile Mtetwa, a master's student at the University of Pretoria, has been home since March. She and her brother, also a student, share a flat in Hatfield. When the university closed and Ramaphosa subsequently announced the lockdown, students left Pretoria in droves and returned home.

Mtetwa left too, hoping, like many others, that this would be but a temporary situation. Her mother, responsible for their upkeep and fees, continued to pay rent until June.

“Then we wrote a letter to The Fields [their landlord], asking for a break from paying ... But we have not received word from them yet. We do not know if their silence means we will no longer pay or we’ll face a mountain of rent debt upon our return,” says Mtetwa. “We’d like to return but can’t because of the border situation.”

It is not just workers and students who have been dealt a bad hand by the closure of border gates. Cross-border taxi owners and drivers have not earned a cent since the entry points into SA were closed on March 19.

“This thing [border closures] has finished us,” says Enoch Dlamini, of the Swaziland Interstate Transport Association (Sita). “Those of us paying instalments on the vehicles have seen the worst of it. I won’t even begin to demonstrate to you just how much drivers have suffered from this. These are men with families. They are at home, without any income.”