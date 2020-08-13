Africa

Owner of ship behind Mauritius oil spill pledges to face up to liability

13 August 2020 - 13:48 By Reuters
A still image taken from a video shows a cleanup crew working at the site of an oil spill after the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 8, 2020.
A still image taken from a video shows a cleanup crew working at the site of an oil spill after the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 8, 2020.
Image: REUBEN PILLAY/REUBSVISION.MU, Virtual Tour of Mauritius/via REUTERS

Japan's Nagashiki Shipping, owner of the vessel behind a major oil spill off Mauritius, said on Thursday it felt its responsibility acutely and intends to take steps towards assessing compensation.

The ship, MV Wakashio, is owned by Nagashiki and chartered by Mitsui OSK Lines.

The vessel has leaked about 1,000 tonnes of oil since striking a reef and running aground off the Indian Ocean island's southeast coast on July 25.  

READ MORE:

WATCH | How Mauritius is using human hair to mop up disastrous oil spill

Fuel has spilled from a Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius on July 25 2020.
News
2 days ago

Leak from fuel spilt on Mauritius reef has stopped, says prime minister

A leak from fuel that spilt from a Japanese bulk carrier, that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius two weeks ago, has stopped.
News
2 days ago

Mauritius declares emergency as oil spill creates ecological disaster

Fuel spilling from a Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius two weeks ago is creating an ecological disaster, endangering ...
News
4 days ago

Oil spill threatens ecological disaster as Mauritius declares emergency

Fuel spilling from a Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius two weeks ago is creating an ecological disaster, endangering ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa
  2. All four of my kids were raped by their father, says suicidal mom South Africa
  3. 'Tobacco products kill, are not essential': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma South Africa
  4. WATCH | Metro policewomen do the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge South Africa
  5. Social media rewards honest student who returned accidental cash deposit South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X