Africa

WATCH | Pupils and teachers at Botswana school celebrate end of term with Jerusalema dance challenge

27 August 2020 - 12:23 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Master KG's song 'Jerusalema' has taken the world by storm.
Image: Instagram/Master KG

Teachers and pupils from Kopano Primary School in Selebi-Phikwe in Botswana are the latest to join the Jerusalema dance challenge.

The video was originally shared on the school's Facebook page on Wednesday as a tribute to the “resilient” pupils and teachers who remained dedicated to their education amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have come to the end of another term. This term was like no other in the history of Kopano School. The Covid-19 pandemic brought about new norms to the way we do things — wearing masks, washing our hands and making sure that we socially distance ourselves in and out the classrooms,” the school wrote.

Jerusalema reached 100 million views on online streaming platform YouTube on Wednesday.

Watch the video below:

