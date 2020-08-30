Africa

Schools to reopen in Nigeria's Lagos as Covid-19 cases decline

30 August 2020 - 16:42 By Chijioke Ohuocha
Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, plans to reopen colleges on Sept. 14, and primary and secondary school schools on Sept. 21, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said.
Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, plans to reopen colleges on Sept. 14, and primary and secondary school schools on Sept. 21, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said.
Image: File/ Sandile Ndlovu

Schools will reopen in Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos next month as part of plans to revive the economy as Covid-19 cases decline, the state governor said on Saturday.

Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, plans to reopen colleges on Sept. 14, and primary and secondary school schools on Sept. 21, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said.

"The gradual easing doesn't mean the pandemic is over," he said in a tweet. "It is not an invitation to carelessness or nonchalance."

The Lagos governor said restaurants, social clubs and recreational centers would also be allowed to reopen as long as they followed safety rules.

Nigeria has reported 53,727 infections in total - including 18,104 in Lagos - and 1,011 deaths.

The West African nation has been opening up gradually.

It aims to resume international flights in September after domestic flights restarted last month and a ban on interstate travel was lifted.

Secondary schools reopened across Nigeria this month for pupils due to take graduation exams. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigeria to bar flights from countries that block Nigerians - minister

Nigeria will blocks flights from countries that do not allow Nigerian flights to land due to coronavirus restrictions, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika ...
News
1 week ago

Nigeria to allow would-be graduates back to school despite spreading Covid-19

Nigeria will allow schools to reopen for pupils due to take graduation exams, a presidential aide said on Monday, reviving a plan dropped earlier ...
News
1 month ago

Nigeria's foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama tests positive for Covid-19

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Sunday he had tested positive for Covid-19, the first member of President Muhammadu Buhari's ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. 'Her name is Norma Mngoma': Norma drops Gigaba surname South Africa
  3. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  4. Fikile Mbalula told to 'voetsek' as he pushes for 0% alcohol level for motorists South Africa
  5. WATCH | Anti-violence protest at parliament erupts in violence South Africa

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
X