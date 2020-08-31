Africa

Sudan signs historic peace deal with five rebel groups

31 August 2020 - 11:55 By Reuters
Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar.
Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar.
Image: REUTERS/Samir Bol/ File photo

Sudan's power-sharing government signed a peace agreement with the country's five key rebel groups on Monday, a significant step towards resolving deep-rooted conflicts that raged under former leader Omar al-Bashir.

The civilian and military leaders sharing power following Bashir's overthrow in April 2019 say ending decades-long internal conflicts is a top priority of a 39-month transition.

The deal, signed in the South Sudanese capital Juba, offers rebel groups political representation and devolved powers, integration into the security forces, economic and land rights and the chance of return for displaced people.

The groups that signed include the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and Minni Minawi's Sudan Liberation Army (SLA), both of the western region of Darfur, and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Agar, present in South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

More than 300,000 people are estimated to have been killed and 2.5 million displaced after the conflict in Darfur spread after 2003 as government forces and mainly Arab militia moved to repress mostly non-Arab rebels.

South Kordofan and Blue Nile remained within Sudan when South Sudan seceded in 2011 and communities there complain of marginalisation by the government in Khartoum. 

READ MORE:

Sudan still in crisis a year after Bashir's ouster

A year after one of Africa's longest serving leaders, Omar al-Bashir, was ousted from power in the face of mass street protests, Sudan is still ...
News
4 months ago

Sudan's Bashir, veteran strongman turned inmate

Since his ouster last year, Sudan's veteran leader Omar al-Bashir has been detained and convicted of corruption, becoming the Middle East's latest ...
News
4 months ago

South Sudan President Salva Kiir unveils new cabinet with Riek Machar

President Salva Kiir unveiled a new cabinet on Thursday, appointing key ministers to the latest power-sharing government formed with ...
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. WATCH | Anti-violence protest at parliament erupts in violence South Africa
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa stands firm on corruption News
  5. Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul under PPE scrutiny News

Latest Videos

'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...
‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
X