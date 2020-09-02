Africa

Zimbabwe finds more elephant carcasses, death toll at 22

02 September 2020 - 19:31 By Reuters
Zimbabwe's wildlife agency says it has discovered more elephant carcasses near a major game park.
Zimbabwe's wildlife agency says it has discovered more elephant carcasses near a major game park.
Image: DeAgostini/Getty Images

Zimbabwe's wildlife agency said on Wednesday it had discovered more elephant carcasses near a major game park, bringing the number of dead animals suspected to have been killed by a bacterial infection to 22, double the initial figure.

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has already ruled out poaching and cyanide poisoning for the death of elephants in Pandamasuwe Forest in western Zimbabwe, between the largest wildlife sanctuary Hwange National Park and Victoria Falls.

Zimparks spokesman Tinashe Farawo said the latest elephant carcasses were found on Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of the animals were young, with the oldest being 18 years.

The elephants, which had their tusks intact, had died in similar circumstances to those first discovered last week.

"We suspect it is the same causes as the first group and we are also looking at taking samples to other independent laboratories so that we can broaden our investigations," said Farawo.

He said it would be a while before a final report on the causes of the deaths is ready.

Zimparks officials say the biggest threat to Zimbabwe's elephant herd is overpopulation and that lower rainfall this year could again leave the animals facing starvation after at least 200 died in 2019 from a lack of water and food.

Zimbabwe is home to some 80,000 elephants, around a fifth of Africa's total, conservationists estimate. Overall numbers have declined sharply in recent years, mostly due to a combination of poaching, illegal hunting and drought.

Earlier this year neighbouring Botswana was hit with hundreds of mysterious elephant deaths. A wildlife official in Botswana said in July preliminary tests pointed to a naturally occurring toxin as a probable cause.

MORE

White farmers with foreign passports can apply to get back land, Zimbabwe announces

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government agrees to honour treaties on the rights of white farmers with foreign nationalities.
News
1 day ago

Zimbabwe protest organiser freed on bail, banned from posting on Twitter

Zimbabwe's High Court granted bail on Wednesday to an opposition politician detained after calling for anti-government protests in July over ...
News
5 hours ago

Top public servant arrested for being an 'illegal immigrant' in SA

A senior government official in Mpumalanga has been arrested for allegedly being in the country illegally and in possession of fraudulently obtained ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  2. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News
  3. Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast South Africa
  4. Animals damaged Kruger National Park lodging units during lockdown South Africa
  5. Honest? Disrespectful? Misogynistic? Khitsane family drama triggers SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Bosasa hampers, flowers sent to minister Nomvula Mokonyane and her PA, says ...
Pap en sous on the go? PapStix is SA's new ready-to-eat meal
X