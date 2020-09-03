Reactions pour in as Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono out on bail

Politicians and civil society have welcomed the release of Zimbabwean journalist, Hopewell Chin'ono, who spent at least six weeks in prison.

He was arrested at his home in Harare, in July, after exposing alleged government corruption. He was charged with inciting public violence after he allegedly called on Zimbabweans to join planned anti-graft protests on July 31. He has previously denied the charge.

According to The Guardian, the Harare high court released him on Wednesday, on $10,000 (R475) bail. The bail conditions include that he is not allowed to post on social media and is required to report to the police station twice a week.

Chin'ono was released hours after Jacob Ngarivhume, leader of opposition party Transform Zimbabwe, was granted $600 bail by the same court. The pair were arrested on the same day. Ngarivhume is also prohibited from using social media until the matter is finalised.

Chin'ono told reporters that he was unwell and was awaiting Covid-19 test results.

Melanie Robinson, UK ambassador to Zimbabwe, said freedom of speech and right to peaceful protests must be protected as they are enshrined in Zimbabwe's constitution.

The US embassy in Zimbabwe called for the release of other activists who were jailed for exercising their rights.

These are some of the Twitter reactions: