Africa

Reactions pour in as Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono out on bail

03 September 2020 - 13:00
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who was arrested last month for supporting anti-government protests, arrives at court in Harare, Zimbabwe, on August 7 2020.
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who was arrested last month for supporting anti-government protests, arrives at court in Harare, Zimbabwe, on August 7 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Politicians and civil society have welcomed the release of Zimbabwean journalist, Hopewell Chin'ono, who spent at least six weeks in prison.

He was arrested at his home in Harare, in July, after exposing alleged government corruption. He was charged with inciting public violence after he allegedly called on Zimbabweans to join planned anti-graft protests on July 31. He has previously denied the charge.

According to The Guardian, the Harare high court released him on Wednesday, on $10,000 (R475) bail. The bail conditions include that he is not allowed to post on social media and is required to report to the police station twice a week.

Chin'ono was released hours after Jacob Ngarivhume, leader of opposition party Transform Zimbabwe, was granted $600 bail by the same court. The pair were arrested on the same day. Ngarivhume is also prohibited from using social media until the matter is finalised. 

Chin'ono told reporters that he was unwell and was awaiting Covid-19 test results.

Melanie Robinson, UK ambassador to Zimbabwe, said freedom of speech and right to peaceful protests must be protected as they are enshrined in Zimbabwe's constitution.

The US embassy in Zimbabwe called for the release of other activists who were jailed for exercising their rights. 

These are some of the Twitter reactions:

MORE

Zimbabwe protest organiser freed on bail, banned from posting on Twitter

Zimbabwe's High Court granted bail on Wednesday to an opposition politician detained after calling for anti-government protests in July over ...
News
22 hours ago

Mnangagwa says claims of arrests, deaths, torture are 'without evidence'

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he is not bothered one bit by social media onslaughts.
News
5 days ago

Zimbabwe court denies bail to journalist Hopewell Chin'ono over anti-govt protests

A Zimbabwean court on Monday denied bail for the third time to a journalist who has been detained for more than a month on charges of inciting public ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Missing Durban 13-year-old found with 34-year-old neighbour on north coast South Africa
  2. Redi Tlhabi weighs in on 'Rakgadi' drama, shares her own experience South Africa
  3. Honest? Disrespectful? Misogynistic? Khitsane family drama triggers SA South Africa
  4. Animals damaged Kruger National Park lodging units during lockdown South Africa
  5. Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’ News

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' death: Third police suspect appears in court
'All aboard!'- Free health-care train stops in Gauteng for the first time
X