Sudan and major rebel group agree to resume peace talks

Sudan's power-sharing government and a major rebel group active in southern borderlands have agreed to hold new peace talks hosted by South Sudan, both sides said on Friday, days after Khartoum signed a peace deal with other groups.

The government agreed the move with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, one of the groups that did not join a deal signed on Monday to end wars stemming from the rule of ousted leader Omar al-Bashir.

Hilu's group has now agreed with the Khartoum government on the "necessity" to reach a complete political solution in Sudan and address root the causes of its conflicts, the office of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on its website.

It said both sides had agreed to set up workshops for different issues but gave no timeframe or details.