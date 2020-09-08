Africa

Houthis say Saudi's Abha airport targeted with drones, disabled for hours

08 September 2020 - 07:56 By Reuters
Houthi Military Spokesman, Yahya Sarea.File photo
Houthi Military Spokesman, Yahya Sarea.File photo
Image: Houthi Media Office/Handout via REUTERS.

A military spokesman for Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said that the group targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport with a number of drones.

Yahya Sarea wrote on Twitter "the continuous attack of the drones on Abha International Airport led to disabling it for several hours". 

Most read

  1. Clicks at Alberton mall vandalised with hammers and set alight South Africa
  2. At least 20 ANC Eastern Cape members to be asked to step aside as party cleans ... News
  3. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  4. Medical doctor arrested in KZN probe into fraudulent disability grants South Africa
  5. Clicks store trashed, another 'petrol-bombed' as EFF protests over hair ad South Africa

Latest Videos

Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
X