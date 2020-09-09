Mozambican island and village attacked by insurgents

The al-Shabab fundamentalist group targeted a village in Macomia district in northern Mozambique on Tuesday, the latest in a spate of attacks in an area that has become notoriously dangerous.

A government commission recently visited the affected Cabo Delgado province, but did not go near the hot zones. Journalists are battling to get access to the areas where fighting started in October 2017, and is said to have killed 1,400 people and displaced 250,000 residents in the 30-million population.

On Tuesday around 5pm, the insurgents attacked Oluma village at the Mucojo administrative post, about 18km from the Macomia district headquarters, a local source said.

“Villages were burning. This is bad,” said a resident who did not want to be named.

Attacks in the northern Cabo Delgado province have intensified over the past month, with rebels reported to be taking control of a key northern Mozambique port, Mocimboa da Praia.

It is in the heart of the country’s vast offshore gas fields, where $60bn (about R1-trillion) in projects are at risk.