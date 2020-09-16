Africa

Zanu-PF accuses ANC envoys of meddling in Zimbabwe's affairs

16 September 2020 - 17:17 By LENIN NDEBELE
Zanu-PF says it is unheard of for one party, in this case the ANC, to interfere in the other country's affairs. File photo.
Zanu-PF says it is unheard of for one party, in this case the ANC, to interfere in the other country's affairs. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF says the ANC special envoy to Harare is acting in bad faith and “forcing” it to meet opposition and civil society groups.

Zanu-PF director of publicity and information Tafadzwa Mugwadi said it was unheard of in the history of diplomatic relations between the two parties for one to “interfere” in the other country's affairs.

“It is unprecedented in the history of our fraternal relations as revolutionary parties for the ANC to seek to verify our submissions through puppet movements. Just imagine a Zanu-PF delegation forcing itself to engage renegade movements like DA, EFF or Afrikaner organisations to verify and ascertain whether the ANC is correct or not,” said Mugwadi.

Mugwadi was speaking in reaction to a press statement by the ANC on Tuesday in which the party said it would return to Zimbabwe soon to engage other stakeholders in that country's crisis.

He added that there were no deliberations that led to both parties agreeing that the ANC would meet the opposition.

'It is not enough to reimburse': SA responds to ANC ‘humbling’ itself after Zim flight

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the party humbles itself and will reimburse the government for the costs incurred on behalf of its delegation
News
6 hours ago

“For the record, there was no deliberation nor agreement on them coming back to meet anyone over the issues we discussed,” he added.

Mugwadi’s claim is the opposite of what ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told journalists at a joint press briefing with his Zanu-PF counterpart Obert Mpofu after the “party-to-party” meeting in Harare last Wednesday.

Zanu-PF insists there’s no crisis in Zimbabwe but voices from SA’s opposition EFF, the ruling ANC and the South African Communist Party (SACP) have noted that the situation in the country was spilling over to SA.

Zimbabwe is experiencing its biggest economic setback of a decade, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, rising annual inflation at 735%, disputed presidential election results and a crackdown on civil society and the opposition.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'We were wrong': Ace Magashule says ANC will pay for air force jaunt to Zim

The ANC has undertaken to reimburse government for the costs incurred during its controversial use of an air force jet on a party-political mission ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC delegation, Zanu-PF agree to meet Zim opposition, civil society

The ANC delegation to Zimbabwe has scored a diplomatic point after Zanu-PF agreed they should meet the opposition and civil society groups on their ...
News
6 days ago

ANC delegation won't meet opposition or civil society in Zim, says Zanu-PF

A “high-powered” ANC delegation is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe on Tuesday evening, but will only meet the ruling Zanu-PF.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean farmer describes losing home of 22 years in fresh land grab Africa
  2. I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant South Africa
  3. DA has proved me right, says Mmusi Maimane News
  4. Rampaging Moz militants seize SA resorts Africa
  5. Forcing us to come to court was irresponsible, says Julius Malema South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are starving!' SA artists protest lack of government support in Pretoria
Ex-Eskom employee says Guptas were 'counting on Dlamini-Zuma victory' to save ...
X