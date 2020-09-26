Africa

Togo's prime minister and government resign, presidency says

26 September 2020 - 10:22 By John Zodzi and Alessandra Prentice
Togo Prime Minister Selom Komi Klassou addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US on September 21 2017.
Togo Prime Minister Selom Komi Klassou addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US on September 21 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Togolese Prime Minister Komi Selom Klassou and his government tendered their resignation on Friday, the presidency said in a statement, congratulating the Cabinet for its work in office.

A governmental change has been anticipated since President Faure Gnassingbe won re-election in March, extending his 15-year-old rule and a family dynasty that began when his father took power in a 1967 coup.

The presidency did not say when a new prime minister would be appointed.

Ahead of the February election, a fractured opposition struggled to launch a concerted campaign to unseat Gnassingbe despite widespread disaffection with his leadership of the small West African country of 8 million people. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Togo bars observer group from monitoring election

Togo's election authorities on Wednesday barred a main independent observer group from monitoring an upcoming poll expected to see President Faure ...
News
7 months ago

Lebanon set to designate new PM ahead of Macron visit

Lebanon's ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is set to be designated prime minister on Monday ahead of a visit to Beirut by the French president who ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zweli Mkhize takes up 'Jerusalema' dance challenge South Africa
  2. Ex-rugby player Zane Kilian charged with murder of cop Charl Kinnear South Africa
  3. Police confirm arrest in the murder of top CT cop Charl Kinnear South Africa
  4. Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over South Africa
  5. Four hikers rescued from Table Mountain South Africa

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X