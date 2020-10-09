Africa

Twitter suspends account of Al Masirah TV run by Yemen's Houthis

09 October 2020 - 09:07 By Reuters
Twitter could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Twitter account of Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, was suspended on Wednesday.

Al Masirah on its Telegram channel on Wednesday night said: "Twitter took steps to suspend the accounts of al-Masirah without giving reasons".

Twitter could not immediately be reached for comment, but the @MasirahTV Twitter page now says "Account suspended" for violating the rules of the social media platform, with no posts visible.

Twitter pages associated with a selection of leading Houthi figures, whose statements get published by Masirah, are still functioning.

Houthi forces, who say they are fighting a corrupt system in Yemen, ousted the internationally-recognised government of Yemen from power in the capital Sanaa in late 2014. A Saudi-led coalition then intervened in March 2015.

The conflict has created what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis. 

