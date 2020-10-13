Africa

Pandemic adds to war in keeping Libyan children out of school

13 October 2020 - 09:51 By Angus McDowall, Ayman al-Sahely and Mai Shams El-Din
University professor, Ahmed Falaq, is home schooling his two children, aged 10 and 8, and his two nephews, aged 12 and 10.
University professor, Ahmed Falaq, is home schooling his two children, aged 10 and 8, and his two nephews, aged 12 and 10.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

Their young lives already disrupted by war, Libyan schoolchildren face even bigger obstacles to their education during the global pandemic than young people elsewhere.

With the number of cases surging unhindered across the North African country schools have tried different tactics from opening outside to seeking donations for extra disinfectants and facemasks to allow teaching indoors.

However, even those who have had no teaching for six months, or much prospect of it during the rest of this year, will have to pass an exam in order to progress to the next grade, the authorities have said.

"Students did not study anything. We did not teach anything for the students to learn. This is not a solution," said teacher Amal Qleiwan, who is also the mother of a 10-year old.

"The decisions by the ministry of education are random and are not studied well."

University professor, Ahmed Falaq, is home schooling his two children, aged 10 and 8, and his two nephews, aged 12 and 10.

"What will students do if there is a new wave of coronavirus? They will miss two years of their education. This is a big problem for parents and the students. We will have a generation of students with weak education," he explained.

Libya now has more than 41,000 cases of the coronavirus, though with war-related chaos across much of the country officials admit there are probably many more going undetected. The United Nations has said it is "spiralling out of control".

Meanwhile, according to UN estimates, the fighting in Libya had already displaced more than 150,000 people, 90,000 of whom are children and closed 200 schools, depriving more than 200,000 children of their schooling.

As the pandemic started to rage through Libya since August, medics working in the war-ravaged country's few functioning hospitals faced their nightmare scenario - a surge in cases and dwindling resources.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Pandemic spurs illegal gold rush in Zimbabwe mountains

Known for their rugged ranges, grassy plains and forest waterfalls, the Chimanimani mountains in eastern Zimbabwe have long been a popular ...
News
1 day ago

Covid fallout for SA's mental health

The number of South Africans who have called the SA Depression and Anxiety helpline this year would fill far more than one FNB stadium said SADAG ...
News
3 days ago

Government says cheaper Covid-19 tests will be rolled out at airports

In a move to reduce logistical complications at the country's points of entry, cabinet announced on Thursday that it would implement antigen testing
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  2. Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba in fresh row over honours degree bid News
  3. ANC seeks taxpayer millions as private funders close taps News
  4. Paul Mashatile says 'there is no plot to take over ANC' News
  5. WATCH | Take a tour inside Angelo Agrizzi's auctioned R9m luxury Fourways ... South Africa

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
'Rewriting the code of life': Why 'genetic scissors' discovery matters and how ...
X