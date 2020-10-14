Africa

Uganda presidential hopeful Bobi Wine says security forces raid his office

14 October 2020 - 13:56 By Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Ugandan presidential hopeful Bobi Wine, also a pop star and lawmaker, said on Wednesday security forces had raided his office and taken away documents, amid what the opposition says is a campaign of harassment by the government.

In a tweet Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said the security personnel had also taken away other unnamed items.

"The military and police just raided our head office in Kamwokya. They have broken into offices and taken away valuable documents and other items. Some comrades have been injured. The partisanship of security agencies ahead of the election is stinking," he said.  

