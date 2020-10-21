Lagos locked down, army under scrutiny after protesters fired on

Lagos was under a round-the-clock curfew on Wednesday enforced by police roadblocks, the day after witnesses reported soldiers had opened fire on protesters in Nigeria's biggest city, in an incident a rights group said may have caused deaths.

The Lagos state governor said 30 people were hurt in the shooting at a toll gate in the Lekki district, a focal point of nearly two weeks of nationwide protests against allegations of systematic police brutality.

The governor said one man had died in hospital from blunt force trauma to the head, though it was unclear if the victim had been a protester.

As President Muhammadu Buhari appealed for "understanding and calm", Amnesty International said it was investigating "credible but disturbing evidence of excessive use of force occasioning deaths of protesters" at the toll gate.

Four witnesses said soldiers had fired bullets and at least two people had been shot. Two of the witnesses said the lights were turned off at the gate shortly before the shooting began. One said he saw soldiers remove bodies.

In a Twitter post, the Nigerian Army said no soldiers were at the scene.

On Wednesday, fires were burning across Lagos and residents of the districts of Ebute Mette, Lagos island and Okota reported hearing gunfire.